Central Coast Children’s Choir receives $1,500 grant

San Luis Obispo County
The Central Coast Children’s Choir will offer tuition scholarships to children who want to sing and perform in SLO County but may not be able to because of financial hardship. The scholarships are supported by a grant of $1,500 from the Central Coast Funds for Children.
“We truly appreciate the generosity of CCFC’s grant that allows our choir to offer more local children the chance to receive a music education, perform onstage, make new friends, develop self-discipline and build personal confidence,” said 2018 CCCC President Miller Newlon.
The Central Coast Children’s Choir is made up of five distinct choirs, each catering to different age groups, skill levels and voice ranges.
Never miss a local story.
For more information about the CCCC, visit centralcoastchildrenschoir.org. For more about CCFC, visit centralcoastfundsforchildren.org.
Paso Robles
Emily Waldrum, a junior graphic design major from Paso Robles, is among more than 1,400 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2017 semester.
To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Harding University is a private Christian university in Searcy, Arkansas.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.
Comments