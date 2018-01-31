In its 20 years, Community Foundation of SLO County has donated over $30 million

San Luis Obispo County
The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County has announced that its financial support for students and nonprofit groups has totaled more than $30 million as the organization marks its 20th anniversary in 2018.
Philanthropic gifts from individuals, families and businesses has helped the foundation award over 950 scholarships and 4,800 grants to nonprofit organizations.
Board President Mary Verdin said the foundation started in 1998 “with donations from a few donors totaling $60,000. That number is now nearly $60 million in charitable assets managed by The Foundation, all fueled by a single vision — to be a permanent source of support, focused solely on the nonprofit agencies in our county.”
Later this year, the foundation will announce details for a public anniversary event to gather scholarship and grant recipients and recognize their achievements. For more information, go to www.cfsloco.org.
Cuesta College
A farmer, who wishes to remain anonymous, reached out to the Cuesta College Agriculture Business program and offered to donate one of his nearly new John Deere tractors.
The donor said they “recognized and appreciated the actions taken by the college to meet the diverse needs of the agriculture industry via training the next generation of farmers and agriculture workers,” according to a news release.
