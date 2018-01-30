There were plenty of tamales for festival-goers to choose from at Atascadero’s Sunken Gardens on Saturday.
Looking for great tamales? These are the winners at the Atascadero Tamale Festival

By Tribune staff

goodnews@thetribunenews.com

January 30, 2018 05:18 PM

Atascadero recently hosted the third annual Tamale Festival, with 29 tamale vendors from San Luis Obispo County and across Southern California.

Each year, a Judges’ Favorite Tamale Contest and a People’s Choice Contest are held. The tamales were divided into three categories: sweet, gourmet and traditional. Here are the winners:

2018 JUDGES’ FAVORITE

Sweet: 1st Place: La Luz del Mundo, Paso Robles; 2nd Place: Nohemi’s Concessions, Riverside; 3rd Place: Atascadero Apostolic Church, Atascadero.

Gourmet: 1st Place: Shave N’ Flav, Paso Robles; 2nd Place: Frutiland La Casa del Sabor, Arroyo Grande; 3rd Place: Los Delicias de Zacatecas, San Luis Obispo.

Traditional: 1st Place: Shav N’Flav, Paso Robles; 2nd Place: Que Pasa Mexican Café, Atascadero; 3rd Place: Tia Juanitas, Atascadero.

Tamale Festival winner_0131
Benjamin Romero, 11, of Templeton, won first place in the Under 12 Years of Age Tamale Eating Contest at the Tamale Festival in Atascadero on Jan. 20, 2018.
Courtesy photo

2018 PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Sweet: 1st Place: Garcia’s Restaurant, Atascadero; 2nd Place: La Luz del Mundo, Paso Robles; 3rd Place: La Luz del Mundo, Santa Ana.

Gourmet: 1st Place: Garcia’s Restaurant, Atascadero; 2nd Place: La Luz del Mundo Paso Robles; 3rd Place: Garcia’s Tamales, Paso Robles.

Traditional: 1st Place: Garcia’s Restaurant, Atascadero; 2nd Place: La Luz del Mundo Paso Robles; 3rd Place: La Luz del Mundo, Santa Ana.

TAMALE EATING CONTEST

Ages 12 & Over: Isaac Torres took first place, finishing five tamales in under three minutes.

Under 12 Years: Benjamin Romero, 11, Templeton, won first place.

Sophia Emilianne Whittle from Nipomo and Emily Christine McAllen from Templeton both have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall 2017. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Gonzaga University is a private Catholic University in Spokane, Washington.

Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.

