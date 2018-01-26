A.G. High student earns Girl Scout Gold Award

Arroyo Grande
Arroyo Grande High School senior Kayla Bueno, of Girl Scout Troop 40305, recently earned her Gold Award for updating her church, Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, where she is a member of the youth group.
With the help of her Girl Scout troop, Associated Student Body class and other friends, Kayla painted the church, planted drought-resistant succulents in the garden, installed a new basketball hoop as well as a net for the volleyball court, and created a scripture wall, which has some of the youths’ favorite scripture displayed.
“This project really helped me decide to major in business administration. It gave me a new set of skills that I am excited to use in college and in the business world,” Kayla said.
Never miss a local story.
San Luis Obispo
Joelle Lewis of San Luis Obispo has been named to the Emerson College Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester. Lewis is majoring in media arts production. The requirement to make Emerson’s Dean’s List is a GPA of 3.7 or higher.
Emerson College is located in Boston, Massachusetts.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.
Comments