Meathead Movers helps local domestic violence victims. Now its CEO joins a national effort

After launching the Move To End DV nonprofit in 2016, Meathead Movers CEO Aaron Steed has been selected to join the board of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
“NCADV was a founding partner of our organization, and we’ve always relied on them as the expert in the domestic violence prevention space,” Steed said. “I am honored to have been selected to join the board of NCADV.”
The San Luis Obispo-based company offers unlimited moving services to seven domestic violence shelters throughout Central and Southern California.
“From the day I heard about the services Meathead Movers provides to victims and survivors of domestic violence and met Aaron and others involved in this effort, I knew that we wanted him to become more involved in the work our organization does,” said Ruth Glenn, president and CEO of NCADV.
For more information, visit: www.movetoenddv.org or www.ncadv.org.
The Oceano/Five Cities Elks Lodge No. 2504 held a family-style dinner for more than 130 students, counselors and families on Jan. 9. Thirty high school students were recognized as “Teenagers of the Month” from Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Lopez and Central Coast New Tech high schools for excellence in academia, leadership, athletics and work experience.
Six students were recognized as finalists in the Hoop Shoot basketball competition held in December at Saint Patrick’s School in Arroyo Grande.
