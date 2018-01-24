Jack’s Helping Hand receives $10,000 donation from A.M. Sun Solar

Paso Robles
A.M. Sun Solar has donated $10,000 to Jack’s Helping Hand to support children with cancer or special medical needs, including one very special boy.
Paso Robles-based A.M. Sun Solar chose Jack’s Helping Hand as the company’s nonprofit partner to support one of its employees and his son. Calin, solar consultant Adam Scorby’s son, was diagnosed at 36 weeks in utero with a rare genetic disorder called Tuberous sclerosis complex.
Jack’s Helping Hand has helped Adam Scorby with the financial cost of traveling to Stanford to see the specialist Calin requires and for his multiple surgeries. Adam Scorby is also donating $600 from his solar sales to Jack’s Helping Hand.
For more information about Jack’s Helping Hand, visit www.jackshelpinghand.org.
San Luis Obispo
United Way of San Luis Obispo County is celebrating its 60th Anniversary Jubilee on Feb. 8. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and a program at 6:30. The event will be at the Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo.
The program will include recognition of United Way’s achievements in the past 60 years and awards for volunteers. Among those to be honored are Bert and Candace Forbes, who will be inducted into the Tocqueville Society, a national society inspired by Alexis de Tocqueville. Diamond Sponsor ITW Global Tire Repair will also be honored.
Cost is $60 per guest. Tickets available at www.unitedwayslo.org/jubilee or 805-541-1234.
