A.M. Sun Solar, a locally owned and operated solar installation company in Paso Robles, recently donated $10,000 to Jack’s Helping Hand.
A.M. Sun Solar, a locally owned and operated solar installation company in Paso Robles, recently donated $10,000 to Jack’s Helping Hand. Courtesy photo
A.M. Sun Solar, a locally owned and operated solar installation company in Paso Robles, recently donated $10,000 to Jack’s Helping Hand. Courtesy photo

Community

Jack’s Helping Hand receives $10,000 donation from A.M. Sun Solar

By Tribune staff

goodnews@thetribunenews.com

January 24, 2018 02:33 PM

Paso Robles

A.M. Sun Solar has donated $10,000 to Jack’s Helping Hand to support children with cancer or special medical needs, including one very special boy.

Paso Robles-based A.M. Sun Solar chose Jack’s Helping Hand as the company’s nonprofit partner to support one of its employees and his son. Calin, solar consultant Adam Scorby’s son, was diagnosed at 36 weeks in utero with a rare genetic disorder called Tuberous sclerosis complex.

Jack’s Helping Hand has helped Adam Scorby with the financial cost of traveling to Stanford to see the specialist Calin requires and for his multiple surgeries. Adam Scorby is also donating $600 from his solar sales to Jack’s Helping Hand.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

For more information about Jack’s Helping Hand, visit www.jackshelpinghand.org.

San Luis Obispo

United Way of San Luis Obispo County is celebrating its 60th Anniversary Jubilee on Feb. 8. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and a program at 6:30. The event will be at the Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo.

The program will include recognition of United Way’s achievements in the past 60 years and awards for volunteers. Among those to be honored are Bert and Candace Forbes, who will be inducted into the Tocqueville Society, a national society inspired by Alexis de Tocqueville. Diamond Sponsor ITW Global Tire Repair will also be honored.

Cost is $60 per guest. Tickets available at www.unitedwayslo.org/jubilee or 805-541-1234.

Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.

  Comments  

Videos

Take a tour of the tiny town of Harmony off Highway 1

Take a tour of the tiny town of Harmony off Highway 1 1:19

Take a tour of the tiny town of Harmony off Highway 1
Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made 1:40

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made
What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain 2:39

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain

View More Video