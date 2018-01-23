Among those taking part in a program to expand health-care access in North SLO County: French Hospital Medical Center Community Board members John Dunn, Father Russell Brown, Leo Selker Ph.D., Patricia Gomez, Dr. Michael Clayton, and CNE/COO of FHMC Julia Fogelson.
Among those taking part in a program to expand health-care access in North SLO County: French Hospital Medical Center Community Board members John Dunn, Father Russell Brown, Leo Selker Ph.D., Patricia Gomez, Dr. Michael Clayton, and CNE/COO of FHMC Julia Fogelson. Courtesy Dignity Health

Community

Dignity Health awards $295,971 in grants to help local health-care, homeless programs

By Tribune staff

goodnews@thetribunenews.com

January 23, 2018 04:23 PM

San Luis Obispo County

Dignity Health Central Coast, which includes Marian Regional Medical Center, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and French Hospital Medical Center, awarded $295,971 in grant funding to five community nonprofit partnerships in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Representatives from each organization were invited to a Jan. 9 breakfast, where they were presented with checks. This year, the Dignity Health Community Grants were awarded to the following:

20 Now Santa Maria

The 20 Now Project plans to identify, assess and provide services to 20 chronically homeless individuals.

Program to expand access to cancer screening and primary care in North County

This program will expand access to health and cancer screening services for low-income North San Luis Obispo County residents at a community health clinic in a low-income housing complex. Several local groups are involved in this program.

Diabetes impact group program

This program will refer only pre-diabetic and diabetic patients and food insecure clients who are pre-diabetic or diabetic to Marian Regional Medical Center’s Diabetes Empowerment Education Program in Santa Maria and Lompoc.

Recuperative care program

This project will provide respite care to homeless individuals discharged from the hospital.

Warm Hand Off Project

The Warm Hand Off Project seeks to improve case management and mental health services to the most vulnerable homeless individuals and families.

Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.

