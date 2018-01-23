Dignity Health awards $295,971 in grants to help local health-care, homeless programs

San Luis Obispo County
Dignity Health Central Coast, which includes Marian Regional Medical Center, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and French Hospital Medical Center, awarded $295,971 in grant funding to five community nonprofit partnerships in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.
Representatives from each organization were invited to a Jan. 9 breakfast, where they were presented with checks. This year, the Dignity Health Community Grants were awarded to the following:
20 Now Santa Maria
The 20 Now Project plans to identify, assess and provide services to 20 chronically homeless individuals.
Program to expand access to cancer screening and primary care in North County
This program will expand access to health and cancer screening services for low-income North San Luis Obispo County residents at a community health clinic in a low-income housing complex. Several local groups are involved in this program.
Diabetes impact group program
This program will refer only pre-diabetic and diabetic patients and food insecure clients who are pre-diabetic or diabetic to Marian Regional Medical Center’s Diabetes Empowerment Education Program in Santa Maria and Lompoc.
Recuperative care program
This project will provide respite care to homeless individuals discharged from the hospital.
Warm Hand Off Project
The Warm Hand Off Project seeks to improve case management and mental health services to the most vulnerable homeless individuals and families.
