Have you ever visited Mission San Antonio? Go for brunch and roses

On Sunday, Mission San Antonio de Padua at Fort Hunter Liggett celebrates its annual Cutting of the Roses and Brunch from the legendary rose garden.
Mass is at 9 a.m. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The gift shop will be open, and there will be a special tour at 11 a.m. Tickets for everything are available in the gift shop.
Proceeds benefit ongoing earthquake retrofitting. Take Highway 101 north of San Miguel to Jolon Road to Mission Road. Be careful to observe posted speed limits through the military reservation. For information, see www.missionsanantonio.net or call 831-385-4478, ext. 17.
It’s burn season
The county Air Pollution Control District announced Open Burn Season began Monday and should run through the end of April, subject to weather conditions.
A burn permit is required. Burning is only permitted on designated burn days and outside of urban reserve lines. Burn permits and area maps are available at the San Miguel Community Services District and Fire Department office downtown. Complete information is available at www.slocleanair.org. or call 805-781-5912. For burn day status, call 800-834-2876.
Library services
Winter days are good “reading days,” so check out our local library at 254 13th St. — next to the soccer field — where a lot more than books are found.
Free WiFi is available — no password needed — and it’s accessible from the parking lot. There is an internet station with printer, a separate database computer station and a bilingual AWE station to teach children literacy. The copier is 10 cents per copy.
There are paper and audio books, magazines, a wide variety of music CDs, movies on DVD and Blu-Ray, video games in several formats, a teen corner and a children’s section. Library cards are free with identification and may be used at all county libraries.
Hours are Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 805-467-3224 during open hours.
Calendar
▪ Jan. 26: 6 p.m. community bingo at the Senior Center, 601 East 12th St.
▪ Jan. 28: 8:30-11 a.m. pancake breakfast at the Senior Center.
Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area
