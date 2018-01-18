Fourth-graders at Teach Elementary School in San Luis Obispo recently raised more than $1,300 to donate to the American Red Cross for victims of the Thomas Fire.
Community

SLO 4th-graders raise $1,328 for Thomas Fire victims

By Tribune staff

goodnews@thetribunenews.com

January 18, 2018 12:00 PM

San Luis Obispo

Fourth-grade students in Mrs. Robson’s and Mrs. Whitaker’s/Johnson’s class at Teach Elementary School participated in a project-based learning activity to benefit the victims of the Thomas Fire. They created products, marketed them, set a selling price, decorated their storefronts and then sold products to their peers at Teach Elementary.

They felt very proud to donate a check to the American Red Cross for $1,328.28 to help the Thomas Fire victims.

Project Hope and Fairness, a San Luis Obispo-based nonprofit dedicated to the well-being of African cocoa farmers, held a fundraiser in December 2017 that contributed $5,500 toward completion of its current project in Pezoan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Those funds partially paid for a building to house a rice hulling facility and a cocoa beverage factory.

02 Project Hope and Fairness_0118
A majority of the women in the village of Pezoan, Côte d’Ivoire, typically pound rice they have grown and dried in a mortar for an hour each day. Funds raised by Project Hope and Fairness have helped to provide a rice hulling facility, relieving them of the task.
Courtesy photo

