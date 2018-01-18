SLO 4th-graders raise $1,328 for Thomas Fire victims

San Luis Obispo
Fourth-grade students in Mrs. Robson’s and Mrs. Whitaker’s/Johnson’s class at Teach Elementary School participated in a project-based learning activity to benefit the victims of the Thomas Fire. They created products, marketed them, set a selling price, decorated their storefronts and then sold products to their peers at Teach Elementary.
They felt very proud to donate a check to the American Red Cross for $1,328.28 to help the Thomas Fire victims.
Project Hope and Fairness, a San Luis Obispo-based nonprofit dedicated to the well-being of African cocoa farmers, held a fundraiser in December 2017 that contributed $5,500 toward completion of its current project in Pezoan, Côte d’Ivoire.
Those funds partially paid for a building to house a rice hulling facility and a cocoa beverage factory.
