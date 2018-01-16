New homeless-to-work program gets $5,000 boost in SLO County

San Luis Obispo
Transitions-Mental Health Association has received $5,000 for its Supportive Day Labor Program through the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County’s Opportunity to Thrive Grant Program.
The grant will allow TMHA to expand the agency’s Supported Employment Program to create a special day-labor division that would provide services for homeless clientele. The objective of this the new program would be to create a first step toward employment, with TMHA providing 80 to 90 three-hour work shifts.
TMHA serves about 400 homeless individuals each year.
Arroyo Grande
Saint Barnabas Thrift Shop recently made its monthly donation. For the month of December, the thrift shop donated $1,000 to Captive Hearts. Each month, the thrift shop selects a nonprofit organization to receive a donation from their profits.
The nonprofit outreach ministry of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, which is staffed by volunteers, is at 114 Brisco Road in Arroyo Grande.
