A Grover Beach homeless camp.
A Grover Beach homeless camp. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
A Grover Beach homeless camp. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Community

New homeless-to-work program gets $5,000 boost in SLO County

By Tribune staff

goodnews@thetribunenews.com

January 16, 2018 05:15 PM

San Luis Obispo

Transitions-Mental Health Association has received $5,000 for its Supportive Day Labor Program through the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County’s Opportunity to Thrive Grant Program.

The grant will allow TMHA to expand the agency’s Supported Employment Program to create a special day-labor division that would provide services for homeless clientele. The objective of this the new program would be to create a first step toward employment, with TMHA providing 80 to 90 three-hour work shifts.

TMHA serves about 400 homeless individuals each year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Arroyo Grande

Saint Barnabas Thrift Shop recently made its monthly donation. For the month of December, the thrift shop donated $1,000 to Captive Hearts. Each month, the thrift shop selects a nonprofit organization to receive a donation from their profits.

The nonprofit outreach ministry of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, which is staffed by volunteers, is at 114 Brisco Road in Arroyo Grande.

St. Barnabas_0117
Saint Barnabas Thrift Shop volunteers Pam DeTilla, left, and Mary Ann Hjalmarson, right, present a check in the amount of $1,000 to Chaplin Judy Boen of Captive Hearts. Each month the thrift shop gives a percentage of its income to a nonprofit charitable organization in our community.
Courtesy photo

Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.

  Comments  

Videos

Take a tour of the tiny town of Harmony off Highway 1

Take a tour of the tiny town of Harmony off Highway 1 1:19

Take a tour of the tiny town of Harmony off Highway 1
Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made 1:40

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made
What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain 2:39

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain

View More Video