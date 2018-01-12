San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden.
SLO Botanical Garden receives $2,500 grant

By Tribune staff

goodnews@thetribunenews.com

January 12, 2018 09:55 AM

San Luis Obispo

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden recently received a grant of $2,500 from The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County for hardware and software updates. The grant will allow volunteers and staff to work more efficiently and will provide more online educational content.

01 SLO Botanical Garden grant_0113
Debbie Hoover, Operations Director of the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, displays the recent grant of $2,500 that the garden received from The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County.
Courtesy photo

The mission of the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is to “connect people with nature.” The Community Foundation provides leadership and encourages charitable giving for the issues that “improve and enhance lives in the county,” according to a news release.

Local piano students recently auditioned to perform at the California Association of Professional Music Teachers state regional festivals. Of the 17 students who participated in the 28th annual auditions offered through the Central Coast Music Teachers Association, 12 qualified to perform at the CAPMT regional festivals in February.

Participating teachers included Alan Boehmer of Los Osos, Emily Fitzgerald of Cambria, Lynne Garrett of Santa Maria, Belva Hanson of Santa Maria, Deborah Lagomarsino of Paso Robles and Mary Stornetta of Arroyo Grande.

The Auditions and Ensemble programs offered through CAPMT are open to piano students of all ages.

The Northern Festival will be Feb. 3 at Peace Lutheran Church in Danville. The Southern Festival will be Feb. 17 at Los Angeles Harbor College in Wilmington.

For more information about CCMTA, visit www.centralcoastmusic.org.

02 Piano auditions_0113
Some of the participating students and teachers at the recent piano auditions for the upcoming the California Association of Professional Music Teachers state regional festivals include (front row, from left): Kate Harrington, Unika Bailey, Sophia Ang, Kendall Krulikowski; and (back row, from left) Audrey Dart, Kyle Dart, teacher Deborah Lagomarsino, Hatzumy Ramirez, teacher Emily Fitzgerald and Andy Garcia.
Courtesy photo

Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.

