SLO Botanical Garden receives $2,500 grant

San Luis Obispo
The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden recently received a grant of $2,500 from The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County for hardware and software updates. The grant will allow volunteers and staff to work more efficiently and will provide more online educational content.
The mission of the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is to “connect people with nature.” The Community Foundation provides leadership and encourages charitable giving for the issues that “improve and enhance lives in the county,” according to a news release.
Local piano students recently auditioned to perform at the California Association of Professional Music Teachers state regional festivals. Of the 17 students who participated in the 28th annual auditions offered through the Central Coast Music Teachers Association, 12 qualified to perform at the CAPMT regional festivals in February.
Participating teachers included Alan Boehmer of Los Osos, Emily Fitzgerald of Cambria, Lynne Garrett of Santa Maria, Belva Hanson of Santa Maria, Deborah Lagomarsino of Paso Robles and Mary Stornetta of Arroyo Grande.
The Auditions and Ensemble programs offered through CAPMT are open to piano students of all ages.
The Northern Festival will be Feb. 3 at Peace Lutheran Church in Danville. The Southern Festival will be Feb. 17 at Los Angeles Harbor College in Wilmington.
For more information about CCMTA, visit www.centralcoastmusic.org.
