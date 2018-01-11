Paso Robles City Councilman Fred Strong, left, accepts his appointment to serve on the National League of Cities’ Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee.
Paso Robles City Councilman Fred Strong, left, accepts his appointment to serve on the National League of Cities’ Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee. Courtesy photo
Paso Robles City Councilman Fred Strong, left, accepts his appointment to serve on the National League of Cities’ Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee. Courtesy photo

Community

Paso Councilman Fred Strong named to federal transportation advocacy committee

By Tribune staff

goodnews@thetribunenews.com

January 11, 2018 06:02 PM

Paso Robles

Paso Robles City Councilman Fred Strong has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2018 Transportation and Infrastructure Services federal advocacy committee. The committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving transportation, including safety and security of public transit, streets and highways, ports and more.

“Every mode of transportation is vital for residents and businesses here in Paso Robles,” City Manager Tom Frutchey said in a news release. “We need better rail service and transit service, for example, and additional resources to improve our streets and roads. Fred’s willingness to take on this challenge, and the depth of his knowledge, gives our city and others hope that these issues will be addressed.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.

  Comments  

Videos

Take a tour of the tiny town of Harmony off Highway 1

Take a tour of the tiny town of Harmony off Highway 1 1:19

Take a tour of the tiny town of Harmony off Highway 1
Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made 1:40

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made
What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain 2:39

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain

View More Video