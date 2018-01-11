Paso Councilman Fred Strong named to federal transportation advocacy committee

Paso Robles
Paso Robles City Councilman Fred Strong has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2018 Transportation and Infrastructure Services federal advocacy committee. The committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving transportation, including safety and security of public transit, streets and highways, ports and more.
“Every mode of transportation is vital for residents and businesses here in Paso Robles,” City Manager Tom Frutchey said in a news release. “We need better rail service and transit service, for example, and additional resources to improve our streets and roads. Fred’s willingness to take on this challenge, and the depth of his knowledge, gives our city and others hope that these issues will be addressed.”
