Old Juan’s Cantina donates $5,000 to Jack Ready Imagination Park in Nipomo

Oceano
Old Juan’s Cantina recently presented Jack’s Helping Hand co-founder Bridget Ready with a check for $5,000 in support of the Jack Ready Imagination Park in Nipomo. The restaurant had pledged to donate half of all proceeds from its Dec. 7 sales.
Each December for the last eight years, Old Juan’s Cantina has held a fundraiser for a local nonprofit. Since 2010, the restaurant has raised more than $18,000, selecting a different recipient each year.
Paso Robles
Never miss a local story.
The Almond Country Quilt Guild recently held a fundraiser to benefit two local nonprofit charities: Along Comes Hope, which provides emotional and financial support to families with children battling childhood cancer, and Tolosa Children’s Dental Center, which helps provides quality dental care to underprivileged children throughout San Luis Obispo County.
The auction was put on by the guild’s 146 members. In addition to the 60 handcrafted quilts, 123 other handmade silent auction items were also sold.
About 150 people attended, and donations of approximately $11,600 were raised. Checks of $2,600 were presented to the nonprofits at the guild’s December general meeting.
▪ ▪ ▪
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.
Comments