Monarch Radio has a new antenna thanks to a $1,000 grant

Nipomo
Monarch Radio (KTGY-LP, 107.9 FM) began transmitting from its new antenna on Nov. 23 in the Trilogy-Monarch Dunes community in Nipomo. This means Monarch Radio’s listening audience now reaches 150,000 people and includes the Santa Maria Valley, along with the Nipomo Mesa, Five Cities, Guadalupe and Arroyo Grande areas.
This antenna was made possible by a $1,000 District Community Project Grant, issued through Fourth District Supervisor Lynn Compton’s office. Compton is a frequent guest on Monarch Radio.
Pismo Beach
Camp Fire Central Coast recently was a recipient of a $8,012.50 donation from Heart to Heart Real Estate, thanks to the designation of Greg and Rebecca Bishop.
Camp Fire Central Coast plans to use the funds to reach more local youths and families through outdoor, leadership, service learning and “Social Emotional Learning” activities and programs.
In 2017, 750 attended Camp Natoma’s weeklong summer camp, 250 families hiked locally twice a month, 200 children attended Camp Tacanneko’s weeklong day camp, 100 families attended Camp Cielo family weekend camp, 100 skied at Yosemite and 60 families camped and backpacked into the eastern Sierra Mountains.
