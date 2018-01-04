Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Cuesta College designated a Military Friendly School for fifth year in a row

By Tribune staff

January 04, 2018 01:46 PM

Cuesta College

Cuesta College has again been designated a Military Friendly School by Victory Media. This is the sixth time the college has received the designation — and the fifth year in a row. Cuesta College is the only community college on the Central Coast to receive this designation.

Cuesta College serves about 325 veterans each year.

For the fourth year in a row, Cuesta College’s Registered Nursing graduates scored a 100 percent pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination, the state board that allows individuals to practice nursing. This means every student who graduated and took the NCLEX passed it the first time they took the exam.

According to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, the average pass rate for the state of California in 2016/17 was 87 percent.

Forty-one RN students graduated from Cuesta College this year.

For more information, visit www.cuesta.edu/academics/scimath/nah/nursingdept/index.html.

