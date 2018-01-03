SLO teen earns Eagle Scout rank with Senior Center project

San Luis Obispo
To attain the rank of Eagle Scout, Jason Dixon, 17, planned, developed and showed leadership in a service project that installed an outdoor message board at the SLO Senior Center.
The San Luis Obispo teen wrote his proposal and received approval from the Senior Center, his Boy Scout Troop 322 scoutmaster and unit committee, and the council.
Dixon displayed his planning and organizational skills by producing detailed drawings and an itemized list of materials/costs. He enlisted other members of his troop to help install the board.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts. In addition to the service project, it requires earning 21 merit badges and being active in the troop.
Tony Westbrook, principal and president of San Luis Obispo-based Coastal Reprographic Services was named 2017 winner of the Mark Beilman Leadership Award by the Reprographic Services Association.
The RSA, a national member co-op that supports the reprographic industry, honored Westbrook at the group’s annual shareholder meeting in New Orleans in October.
Westbrook’s local philanthropic efforts include donations of money, service and materials to organizations including the Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center, SLO Legal Assistance Foundation, Central Coast Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, the Central Coast Home Builders Association, Nipomo High School’s athletic department, the Central Coast Business Symposium, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, and several Cal Poly groups, including the Dairy Club.
