The Udsen family from Castoro Cellars recently presented a check to David Landers, left, for the Templeton Instrumental Music Boosters Association. The money was raised at last year’s Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival. Courtesy photo

Community

Castoro Cellars donates over $24,000 to young musicians at Templeton High

By Tribune staff

January 03, 2018 02:21 PM

Templeton

Whale Rock 2017 (formerly Beaverstock) at Castoro Cellars raised $24,268 for the Templeton Instrumental Music Booster’s Association (TIMBA).

TIMBA is a nonprofit parent volunteer organization that supports Templeton High School musicians by enhancing their learning experiences and providing additional resources and opportunities, according to a news release. For more information on TIMBA, go to https://templetonhs.schoolloop.com/TIMBA.

For more information on the Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival, visit www.whalerockmusicfestival.com.

Past benefactors of the festival have included Templeton Education Foundation and MUST! Charities.

Atascadero

The Paso Robles chapter of 100+ Women Who Care recently presented member donations totaling more than $14,000 to Parents For Joy, a local Atascadero organization that is fundraising for the new Joy Playground at the Colony Park Community Center.

Parents for Joy is a group of local parents, families and teachers who live with or are associated with special-needs children.

Parents for Joy plans to break ground May 1 on the all-inclusive Joy Playground that will provide enhanced safety to children with special needs. The organization is still in need of about $120,000. To contact or to donate, email parentsforjoy@gmail.com or visit parentsforjoy.org.

100+ Women Who Care is a group of local women who are dedicated to supporting the local community. For more information, email hwwcslo@icloud.com or call 805-226-2822.

This artist rendering shows some of the planned play equipment to be installed at the Joy Playground in Atascadero.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.

