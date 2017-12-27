Justin Vineyards donates $50,000 to 15 SLO County schools

San Luis Obispo County
Justin School Grants, a program of Justin Vineyards and Winery, recently announced that $50,000 has been awarded to 44 classrooms in northern San Luis Obispo County.
The funds will go toward various activities, from the purchase of new books and art supplies, to an educational field trip to Hearst Castle. Justin Vineyards says the grants will benefit nearly 6,000 students across 15 schools.
The Justin School Grants program kicked off earlier this year, when $50,000 was donated to further the efforts of Justin employees who volunteer their time to local schools. The program returned in October 2017 and will now be available to teachers each fall.
Never miss a local story.
One awardee was a special education classroom at Pat Butler Elementary in Paso Robles. Funds were used to purchase a sound system and tambourines for dance class. “Through dance, children develop spatial awareness, become less clumsy and pay more attention to others sharing their space,” teacher Yvette Madrigal said.
To see the list of this year’s awardees, visit www.donorschoose.org/justinschoolgrants17.
▪ ▪ ▪
On Dec. 16, members of American Legion Post 432, Honor Flight Central Coast California and members of the community placed wreaths on the graves of veterans in the Cambria District Cemetery, the Cambria Catholic Church’s Cemetery, the Cayucos Morro Bay Cemetery and the Los Osos Memorial Park.
Nearly 500 wreaths were purchased through the Wreaths Across America organization. Anyone wanting to purchase wreaths for next Christmas may contact John Gajdos at 805-441-4384.
▪ ▪ ▪
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.
Comments