Two ways to donate: Help local animal shelters, and Thomas Fire victims

Until the end of December, 10 CoastHills Credit Union branches on the Central Coast will have donation bins for anyone to drop off items on the wish lists for both Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo County and the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society in Santa Barbara County.
Donations may be dropped off at credit union branches in Paso Robles, Atascadero, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Santa Maria (two locations), Orcutt, Vandenberg Village and Lompoc.
Pet food donations will go directly to the Pet Food Pantry program, which provides food to low-income pet owners in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. You can find the list of most-needed items for Woods Humane Society at www.woodshumanesociety.org/donate/wish-list.php and for Santa Maria Valley Humane Society at https://smvhs.org/wish-list.
The Granada Hotel and Bistro and The Station in San Luis Obispo are donating a portion of wine sales to benefit communities devastated by the Thomas Fire.
Through Dec. 31, Granada Hotel and Bistro will donate 50 percent of sales of Santa Barbara County wines to benefit fire relief. The Station will donate 10 percent of bottle sales for Santa Barbara County wines, with 100 percent of proceeds from both Granada and The Station donated to help fire victims in the Ventura and Santa Barbara areas.
