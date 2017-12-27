A dog at Woods Humane Society in September 2017.
A dog at Woods Humane Society in September 2017. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
A dog at Woods Humane Society in September 2017. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Community

Two ways to donate: Help local animal shelters, and Thomas Fire victims

By Tribune staff

goodnews@thetribunenews.com

December 27, 2017 02:10 PM

San Luis Obispo County

Until the end of December, 10 CoastHills Credit Union branches on the Central Coast will have donation bins for anyone to drop off items on the wish lists for both Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo County and the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society in Santa Barbara County.

Donations may be dropped off at credit union branches in Paso Robles, Atascadero, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Santa Maria (two locations), Orcutt, Vandenberg Village and Lompoc.

Pet food donations will go directly to the Pet Food Pantry program, which provides food to low-income pet owners in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. You can find the list of most-needed items for Woods Humane Society at www.woodshumanesociety.org/donate/wish-list.php and for Santa Maria Valley Humane Society at https://smvhs.org/wish-list.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

San Luis Obispo

The Granada Hotel and Bistro and The Station in San Luis Obispo are donating a portion of wine sales to benefit communities devastated by the Thomas Fire.

Through Dec. 31, Granada Hotel and Bistro will donate 50 percent of sales of Santa Barbara County wines to benefit fire relief. The Station will donate 10 percent of bottle sales for Santa Barbara County wines, with 100 percent of proceeds from both Granada and The Station donated to help fire victims in the Ventura and Santa Barbara areas.

Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.

  Comments  

Videos

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made 1:40

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made
What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain 2:39

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain
How to have a 'Safe and Sane' July Fourth — but still have fireworks 3:42

How to have a 'Safe and Sane' July Fourth — but still have fireworks

View More Video