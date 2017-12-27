Thomas Fire survivors Marolyn Romero-Sim and Hugo Romero-Rodriguez, with their 9-year-old daughter, Milagros, sit inside the evacuation center at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Dec. 6. The family watched their home of four years, an RV, burn in the wildfire. A donation by Community West Bank aims to help Thomas Fire victims.
Community

Community West Bank pledges $25,000 to Thomas Fire victims

By Tribune staff

goodnews@thetribunenews.com

December 27, 2017

San Luis Obispo

Community West Bank recently pledged $25,000 to United Way of Ventura County’s Thomas Fire Fund to support those affected by the wildfires in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Donations can be made by texting UWVC to 41444, online at www.vcunitedway.org or calling 805-485-6288. Checks may be sent to the United Way office at 702 County Square Drive, Suite 100, Ventura, CA 93003.

“We have many employees, customers and neighbors who live and work in the communities affected by the Thomas Fire,” said Martin Plourd, Community West Bank President and CEO. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have had their lives disrupted by this fire, and we thank the brave men and women fighting the fires. We encourage everyone to support the recovery effort in any way they can.”

Soroptimist International of San Luis Obispo provides grants to women who are the primary source of financial support for their families. The “Live Your Dream: Education and Training Grants for Women” was recently named a “Power of Gold” award winner by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), which annually recognizes programs that positively impact America and the world.

Another Dream program, “Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls” was awarded a “Power of a Summit” award. Locally, Soroptimist partnered with CAPSLO to provide mentoring and career education to at-risk high school girls throughout the county.

Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.

