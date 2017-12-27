Community West Bank pledges $25,000 to Thomas Fire victims

San Luis Obispo
Community West Bank recently pledged $25,000 to United Way of Ventura County’s Thomas Fire Fund to support those affected by the wildfires in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.
Donations can be made by texting UWVC to 41444, online at www.vcunitedway.org or calling 805-485-6288. Checks may be sent to the United Way office at 702 County Square Drive, Suite 100, Ventura, CA 93003.
“We have many employees, customers and neighbors who live and work in the communities affected by the Thomas Fire,” said Martin Plourd, Community West Bank President and CEO. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have had their lives disrupted by this fire, and we thank the brave men and women fighting the fires. We encourage everyone to support the recovery effort in any way they can.”
Soroptimist International of San Luis Obispo provides grants to women who are the primary source of financial support for their families. The “Live Your Dream: Education and Training Grants for Women” was recently named a “Power of Gold” award winner by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), which annually recognizes programs that positively impact America and the world.
Another Dream program, “Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls” was awarded a “Power of a Summit” award. Locally, Soroptimist partnered with CAPSLO to provide mentoring and career education to at-risk high school girls throughout the county.
