2017 Physician of the Year has worked in SLO County for over 3 decades

The Central Coast Medical Association awarded René Bravo, MD, FAAP, as the 2017 Physician of the Year for San Luis Obispo County.
The honor is for a physician who has worked to improve health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service outside of medicine, according to a news release.
At age 14, Bravo was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and was treated at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, which inspired him to pursue a career in medicine. He has been practicing medicine in San Luis Obispo for more than 30 years. Locally, Dr. Bravo has been involved with First 5, the American Cancer Society, the Women’s Shelter and Boy Scouts.
In response to the devastating fires in Southern California, The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County has reopened its Disaster Support Fund and will waive all administrative fees to provide urgent assistance to organizations in Southern California.
“These hardships and misfortunes are a reminder that our community must work together to support our neighbors in this time of need,” said Heidi McPherson, CEO of The Community Foundation.
Visit www.cfsloco.org to learn more and make contributions.
