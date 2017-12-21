The Great American Melodrama teamed up with the Arroyo Grande Valley Kiwanis to bring senior citizens who might not otherwise get out this season to the “Holiday Extravaganza.”
Arroyo Grande Kiwanis take seniors to a matinee at the Great American Melodrama

By Tribune staff

December 21, 2017 01:45 PM

Arroyo Grande Valley Kiwanis, in conjunction with the Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, presented a special matinee showing of the “Holiday Extravaganza” to senior citizens in care facilities on Dec. 6. The show has been an annual tradition since 1978.

Care facilities participating in this years event included Alder House, Grandmother’s Park, Santa Maria Terrace, Central Coast Seniors, Graceful Living, Marian Convent, Wilshire Community Services, Arroyo Grande Care Center, Bella Vista Care Center and Mission View Health Center, according to Jared Sharon, current club president.

Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.

