Arroyo Grande Kiwanis take seniors to a matinee at the Great American Melodrama

Oceano
Arroyo Grande Valley Kiwanis, in conjunction with the Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, presented a special matinee showing of the “Holiday Extravaganza” to senior citizens in care facilities on Dec. 6. The show has been an annual tradition since 1978.
Care facilities participating in this years event included Alder House, Grandmother’s Park, Santa Maria Terrace, Central Coast Seniors, Graceful Living, Marian Convent, Wilshire Community Services, Arroyo Grande Care Center, Bella Vista Care Center and Mission View Health Center, according to Jared Sharon, current club president.
San Luis Obispo
Each day, more than 1,800 seniors throughout the San Luis Obispo community receive a free, hot, noontime meal thanks to Meals That Connect. CenCal Health has partnered with Meals That Connect, supporting the purchase of two new refrigerated vans to deliver meals safely to senior centers and homebound seniors.
Meals That Connect delivers meals to seniors 60 years of age or older at 10 different lunch sites throughout the county. For seniors who are unable to leave their homes, volunteers will personally deliver meals, using those visits as opportunities to check in on the seniors and provide emergency assistance if necessary.
