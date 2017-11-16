Fairgrove Elementary receives donation of flags from Arroyo Grande Valley Kiwanis

Arroyo Grande
Arroyo Grande Valley Kiwanis donated new American and California flags to Fairgrove Elementary School in memory of Chuck Knollenberg.
Art supplies were also donated for the new “Pathways” elective program at the school. Some of the classes include Meet the Masters art, introduction to Spanish, engineering, dance, knitting and sports.
To donate to Fairgrove Elementary School’s new elective program, contact the school at 805-474-3740.
San Luis Obispo
French Hospital Medical Center Foundation has received a $15,000 grant from the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County through its Women’s Legacy Fund Grant. The money will support the Dove Girl’s Self-Esteem Workshops, provided by French Hospital Medical Center (FHMC). The program empowers girls with the skills, knowledge, and support to overcome gender inequities and stereotypes.
William “Bill” Ernst has been named the 2017 Social Worker of the Year by the San Luis Obispo unit of the National Association of Social Workers California Chapter.
Ernst, a career social worker at Atascadero State Hospital from 1966 to 2001 when he retired, worked with adult males throughout his career, was a mentor for incoming social workers, and gained a reputation for helping the inpatients and staff achieve their full potential.
Since retiring, he has committed himself to child welfare issues.
