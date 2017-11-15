Victims of 1848 massacre to be honored with plaque at Mission San Miguel

On Saturday at 11 a.m. at Father Reginald Park next to Mission San Miguel, the Native Sons of the Golden West will honor the memory of 11 people massacred at the Mission in 1848.
In 1834 the missions and their lands were secularized. In 1846, Mission San Miguel was sold to a British sailor, William Reed and his family; at the same time his partner, Petronillo Rios, purchased the Caledonia Adobe.
In fall 1848, Mr. Reed went up to the gold fields in Northern California and returned saying he brought back some gold. That December, brigands who had heard his story killed him, his pregnant wife and his son along with their servants. They are all buried near the sacristy entrance in the Mission cemetery.
The killers were caught and justice was meted out. A memorial plaque will be dedicated by the grand president of NSGW Erik Christeson and his officers.
Car and bike show
On Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Team Auto Collision presents the sixth annual Show and Shine Car and Bike Show for Toys for Tots downtown.
All kinds of wheels are welcome. Entry fee is an unwrapped toy. There will be vendors, live music and a barbecue.
Sponsors are Borjon Auto Center, Reed’s Heating, Gar’s Transmissions, Advance Professional, Utility Supply Inc., and Sky River RV. The San Miguel Chamber of Commerce will host. For information, call 805-238-6304.
Booted from the train
On Tuesday afternoon the northbound Amtrak train stopped on the Estrella Crossing across from the Mission to eject some disorderly passengers who were then taken into custody.
Calendar
Nov. 29: San Miguel Advisory Committee at 7 p.m. at the Community Building in the park
Wishing you all a blessed Thanksgiving.
