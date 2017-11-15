Mountainbrook Church raises $9,000 for SLO Food Bank

San Luis Obispo

During two Sunday services on Sept. 24, Mountainbrook Church collected $9,000 for the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County.

Thom O’Leary, lead pastor of Mountainbrook Church said: “What an incredible blessing it has been for Mountainbrook Church to partner with the Food Bank Coalition of SLO County over the last decade. Knowing that they are feeding the hungry right here in our own backyard is wonderfully amazing.”

As well, Mountainbrook youths raised over $1,000 for the Food Bank at their Kid’s Camp in June.

▪ ▪ ▪

Longtime San Luis Obispo pediatrician Louis Tedone, 94, will be honored by his fellow Brooklyn Boys High School (New York) alumni as “Man of the Year” on Nov. 19 at Sportsmen’s Lodge, 12833 Ventura Blvd., in Studio City.

Many relatives and friends will join in the tribute to Dr. Tedone, who graduated from the school in 1941. He was the first recipient of the Louis Tedone, MD Humanitarian Award, which is given annually by the French Hospital Foundation Board.

For more information, contact Irwin Zucker at irwinzuckerpr@aol.com.

▪ ▪ ▪

The San Luis Obispo County Women Lawyers Association have selected five candidates to receive the 2017 WLA scholarship awards given to law students or students accepted for enrollment in law school with a connection to San Luis Obispo County.

Recipients are Betzy Yadiana Bras-Gonzalez — 2L at Hastings, San Luis Obispo County native, Paso Robles High School graduate; Sara Feldman — 2L at Chapman, Cal Poly undergraduate; Sara-Catherine Rose Gerdes — 1L at Brooklyn, Cuesta, Cal Poly; Chelsea Kuhns — 2L at Hamline online, San Luis Obispo County native, Paso High School graduate; and Ayesha Karim Rasheed — 1L at Boalt, San Luis Obispo County native, Templeton High School graduate.

Each received $700.