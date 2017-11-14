Local Girl Scouts travel to Europe on money from cookie sales

San Luis Obispo County
Girl Scout Troop 40338 traveled to Europe this past summer using money raised from 3 1/2 years selling nuts and cookies.
The teens, ranging in age from 13 to 18, spent two weeks traveling to London, Paris, Adelboden, Lucerne, Florence, Pisa, Rome and the Vatican. They were able to visit two Girl Scout centers in London, England, and Adelboden, Switzerland.
Nine new volunteers recently became sworn officers of the court. The new volunteers will soon take their first cases as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).
Juvenile Court Judge Linda Hurst performed the swearing-in ceremony. The new volunteers are Ali Athari, Chris Finney, Michael Arcuri, Clarice Milanesi, Chris Clawson, Lori DePaul, Erleen Clawson, Augie Fash and Alissa Maddren. They were recruited throughout San Luis Obispo County and received 30 hours of CASA training. They will be assigned a child or sibling group under the juvenile court’s jurisdiction due to abuse, neglect or abandonment.
Morro Bay
Morro Bay joined an elite group of 20 American cities as a member America in Bloom’s “Circle of Champions.” Morro Bay qualified for this distinction because it has has been named best city in its population category three times (including 2017).
America in Bloom evaluates cities on their floral displays, landscaped areas, urban forestry management, environmental efforts, heritage preservation and overall appearance.
Morro Bay in Bloom was recognized as best city in the 10,000-13,000 population category at America in Bloom’s 2017 national symposium and awards, which was held Oct. 5-7, in Holliston, Massachusetts.
Arroyo Grande has also been named to America in Bloom’s Circle of Champions.
