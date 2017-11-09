SLO County residents help wildfire victims in Northern California

San Luis Obispo

In the wake of the devastating fires affecting Northern California, The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County has opened its Disaster Support Fund and waived all administrative fees to provide urgent assistance to organizations working on the ground in Northern California.

“Our thoughts and hearts are with those impacted by the fires throughout Northern California,” said Heidi McPherson, CEO of The Community Foundation. “These challenging times remind us, that as a community, our reach must extend beyond the boundaries of our county to connect with our neighbors affected by these fires.”

For more information about the Disaster Support Fund and other ways to join your Community Foundation in supporting the fires’ victims, visit www.cfsloco.org or call 805-543-2323.

Alpha Omega, Tolosa Winery’s sister winery in Napa Valley, was forced to close briefly during the devastating fires in Northern California. Although the winery was untouched by the fires and no staff members were injured, several were evacuated from their homes.

Alpha Omega is doing much to help others during this catastrophe. Ten BBQ units were donated, plus the Baggett BBQ Team, so that Operation BBQ Relief, a 501(c)(3) disaster relief organization which provides meals to displaced residents and emergency personnel during times of natural and other disasters, could help those in Napa Valley. Operation BBQ Relief provided more than 30,000 meals to first responders, crews and evacuees in Napa.

Friends of Tolosa Winery may donate to Operation BBQ Relief at https://operationbbqrelief.org/ To donate in the name of Alpha Omega, click on the “Gift Honoring Someone,” then type “Alpha Omega” in the “On Behalf of” line.