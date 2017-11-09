Cerro Alto 4-H members recently participated in the San Luis Obispo County Creek cleanup at the Salinas Riverbed, where they found a dismembered mannequin.
A dismembered mannequin was the prized find from 4-H kids’ creek cleanup

By Tribune staff

November 09, 2017 11:49 AM

Cerro Alto 4-H recently participated in the San Luis Obispo County Creek Cleanup.

The youths spent three hours walking the local Salinas Riverbed and other Atascadero waterways, collecting debris and recycling items.

The highlight of the morning was the mannequin they discovered. The event was put on by the Atascadero Mutual Water Co. and other local sponsors.

The Trilogy Service Club recently donated $7,567 to San Luis Obispo Womenade. Proceeds resulted from a fashion show and potluck luncheon held at the Monarch Club.

Womenade President Sandy Richardson received the donation on behalf of her all-volunteer organization, whose mission is “Meeting the essential needs of those residing in SLO County.”

From left, Myra Akel, event chairperson, Kathie Hendricks and Sandy Richardson of Womenade, and event team members Sue Zweig, Trisha Rallis and Gayle Ryan celebrate the recent donation to Womenade.
Rita’s Rainbows has donated $1,500 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County’s school-based programs. The funding will be used toward purchase of supplies for the program’s new STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curriculum implemented at three elementary school sites around the county.

Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.

