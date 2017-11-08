Soroptimists give food baskets to local single moms

San Luis Obispo
To commemorate Soroptimist Founder’s Day on Oct. 3, Soroptimist International of San Luis Obispo filled laundry baskets with basic food and supplies for 10 single moms. Five of the moms were “Live Your Dream Award” recipients, and five were single moms selected through Community Action Partnership San Luis Obispo.
Soroptimists work locally and globally to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Their major project is the “Live Your Dream Award,” a financial grant presented to women who provide the primary source of income for their families and are enrolled in a vocational training program or undergraduate degree program.
The group will hold its “Bags to Benefit” luncheon on Nov. 18 at Embassy Suites. The “bags” are new or barely used designer or quality purses that will be filled with certificates for overnight stays, gift cards and local wines, as well as one that will be full of cash. The bags will be raffled or sold at silent auction, and all proceeds will be used for the education of local women and girls. Tickets are $35. For information, contact Carol Garcia at 805-473-0798 or carolg44@att.net or Carol Werth 805-801-1542 or werthc43@gmail.com.
Two local businesswomen, Kannyn January and Courtney Anderson, collected donations of unwanted clothing from local women and auctioned them on eBay, raising $5,000 for Dream Makers SLO, a local organization made up of volunteers who aim to make the dreams of the terminally ill come true.
Ambiance SLO held a “Donate for Dreams” collection party in June, where women donated everything from designer handbags to sweaters and jeans. Ten percent of all sales from the day was also donated to the cause. Then Anderson and her team at Cash in the Closet sorted through the items, researched, photographed and cataloged them, eventually auctioning them all on eBay with proceeds going to Dream Makers SLO.
January and Anderson presented the $5,000 check at the Dream Makers weekly fitness get-together, Barre at the Barn.
