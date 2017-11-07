From left, Jaynie Wood, child life specialist; Geri LaChance, SESLOC FCU president/CEO; Jeff York, CoastHills president/CEO; Jennifer Wobig, service line director, children’s services; and Ann Peyrat, Children’s Miracle Network gift officer present the donation to Cottage Children’s Medical Center in Santa Barbara.
From left, Jaynie Wood, child life specialist; Geri LaChance, SESLOC FCU president/CEO; Jeff York, CoastHills president/CEO; Jennifer Wobig, service line director, children’s services; and Ann Peyrat, Children’s Miracle Network gift officer present the donation to Cottage Children’s Medical Center in Santa Barbara. Courtesy photo
From left, Jaynie Wood, child life specialist; Geri LaChance, SESLOC FCU president/CEO; Jeff York, CoastHills president/CEO; Jennifer Wobig, service line director, children’s services; and Ann Peyrat, Children’s Miracle Network gift officer present the donation to Cottage Children’s Medical Center in Santa Barbara. Courtesy photo

Community

SESLOC, CoastHills raise $54,000 for Santa Barbara children’s hospital

By Tribune staff

goodnews@thetribunenews.com

November 07, 2017 10:33 AM

San Luis Obispo County

After participating in an annual fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN), representatives from two local credit unions recently delivered a check for $54,067 to the Cottage Children’s Medical Center in Santa Barbara, the Central Coast’s regional CMN children’s facility.

Geri LaChance, president and CEO of SESLOC Federal Credit Union, was joined by Jeff York, president and CEO of CoastHills Credit Union, in a ceremony to deliver the check — along with a red wagon full of learning toys for young patients.

The two local credit unions participated in the Credit Unions for Kids Wine Auction last spring, an annual fundraiser supporting children’s hospitals in California and Nevada. Funds raised during the event are distributed proportionally to 11 hospitals in the two states.

Cal Poly

The Cal Poly Accounting Club recently donated $5,400 to Jack’s Helping Hand.

The club raised the money at its recent Orfalea College of Business Olympics. The recruiting and networking event brought together more than 100 students, alumni and accounting industry recruiters, who tackled obstacle courses and relay races on Cal Poly’s sports fields.

The club has raised nearly $12,000 for charitable organizations since 2015, including the Alzheimer’s Association and Heifer International.

For more information on the club, visit www.polycpac.com.

Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made 1:40

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made
What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain 2:39

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain
How to have a 'Safe and Sane' July Fourth — but still have fireworks 3:42

How to have a 'Safe and Sane' July Fourth — but still have fireworks

View More Video