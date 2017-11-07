SESLOC, CoastHills raise $54,000 for Santa Barbara children’s hospital

San Luis Obispo County
After participating in an annual fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN), representatives from two local credit unions recently delivered a check for $54,067 to the Cottage Children’s Medical Center in Santa Barbara, the Central Coast’s regional CMN children’s facility.
Geri LaChance, president and CEO of SESLOC Federal Credit Union, was joined by Jeff York, president and CEO of CoastHills Credit Union, in a ceremony to deliver the check — along with a red wagon full of learning toys for young patients.
The two local credit unions participated in the Credit Unions for Kids Wine Auction last spring, an annual fundraiser supporting children’s hospitals in California and Nevada. Funds raised during the event are distributed proportionally to 11 hospitals in the two states.
Cal Poly
The Cal Poly Accounting Club recently donated $5,400 to Jack’s Helping Hand.
The club raised the money at its recent Orfalea College of Business Olympics. The recruiting and networking event brought together more than 100 students, alumni and accounting industry recruiters, who tackled obstacle courses and relay races on Cal Poly’s sports fields.
The club has raised nearly $12,000 for charitable organizations since 2015, including the Alzheimer’s Association and Heifer International.
For more information on the club, visit www.polycpac.com.
