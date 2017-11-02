Debra Paver, Templeton 4-H beef leader, left, and Claude Loftus, president of the San Luis Obispo Cattlemen’s Association, right, present the top award in the market steer carcass class to Mallory Seifert from Templeton 4-H.
Community

2017 California Mid-State Fair market steer carcass class awards announced

By Tribune staff

November 02, 2017

Paso Robles

The 2017 Carcass Class Dinner and Awards were held recently at the Paso Robles Event Center. All market steers entered into the 2017 California Mid-State Fair were eligible for competition, with carcasses being graded at harvest facilities by USDA graders. To be eligible for carcass awards, all carcasses must have graded USDA Select+ or higher.

Mallory Seifert from Templeton 4-H was awarded first place.

Sponsors for the event included Atascadero Trail Riders, Mark Clement, Ray and Jody Dauth, Farm Supply Co., H&H Plumbing, Hugh Pitts, JB Dewar, Jr. Livestock Support Club, Lube and Go, Mark Switzer Excavating, San Miguel Flouring Mill, Jim and Debbie Saunders, Simonin Livestock, San Luis Obispo Cattlemen’s Association, San Luis Obispo CattleWomen, Visalia Livestock and Western Janitor Supply.

