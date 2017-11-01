French Hospital Medical Center.
French Hospital Medical Center. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
French Hospital Medical Center. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Community

French Hospital receives $7,500 for homeless patient program

By Tribune staff

goodnews@thetribunenews.com

November 01, 2017 4:14 PM

San Luis Obispo

French Hospital Medical Center recently received a $7,500 grant from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation. Funds will be used to support the Homeless Patient Support Program to provide one-time financial assistance and case-managed follow-up for medically fragile homeless patients.

The HPSP provides shelter for additional recovery time, a stay at a sober-living facility (if medical conditions are substance-abuse related), transportation upon discharge, medication and basic survival supplies. With the increasing number of homeless patients seen at FHMC, the demand for these services has grown in recent years.

In the past nine years, Bank of America has supported FHMC with more than $97,000 in grant funds.

▪  ▪  ▪ 

Anne Griffin, a licensed marriage and family therapist in San Luis Obispo, earned the Registered Play Therapist-Supervisor (RPT-S) credential conferred by the Association for Play Therapy.

To become a Registered Play Therapist-Supervisor, applicants must have earned a traditional master’s or higher mental health degree from an institution of higher education, clocked 150 hours of play therapy training, achieved five years and 5,000 hours of post-master’s clinical experience, plus 500 supervised and 500 additional hours of play therapy experience, and be licensed or certified by their state boards of practice.

APT is a national professional society formed in 1982.

STANDALONE_Cambria Woodcarvers_1102
The Central Coast Woodcarvers recently held its 40th Wood Carving Show in Cambria. More than 500 visitors voted for their favorite “People’s Choice” project. The first-place winner was Pat Rygh from Los Osos with his beautifully carved and painted “Stellar Jay,” center. In second place was Matt Pomerico from Paso Robles with a moving scene titled “Life’s a Beach,” left. In third place was Dot Rygh, also from Los Osos, with a carved, burned and painted screech owl.
Photo by Rich Miller

STANDALONE_Paso Lions_falconry_1102
Jason Holland, director of the Veterans Falconry Initiative, recently spoke to the Paso Robles Lions Club about his organization. He established the Veterans Falconry Initiative to help U.S. military veterans deal with traumatic experiences by learning to train falcons to hunt. Above, from left, are Mike Silvera, a novice falconer, Mike Milby, president of the Paso Robles Lions Club, and Holland. The Paso Robles Lions Club donated $300 to the Veterans Falconry Initiative.
Courtesy photo

Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made 1:40

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made
What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain 2:39

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain
How to have a 'Safe and Sane' July Fourth — but still have fireworks 3:42

How to have a 'Safe and Sane' July Fourth — but still have fireworks

View More Video