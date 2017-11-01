French Hospital receives $7,500 for homeless patient program

San Luis Obispo
French Hospital Medical Center recently received a $7,500 grant from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation. Funds will be used to support the Homeless Patient Support Program to provide one-time financial assistance and case-managed follow-up for medically fragile homeless patients.
The HPSP provides shelter for additional recovery time, a stay at a sober-living facility (if medical conditions are substance-abuse related), transportation upon discharge, medication and basic survival supplies. With the increasing number of homeless patients seen at FHMC, the demand for these services has grown in recent years.
In the past nine years, Bank of America has supported FHMC with more than $97,000 in grant funds.
▪ ▪ ▪
Anne Griffin, a licensed marriage and family therapist in San Luis Obispo, earned the Registered Play Therapist-Supervisor (RPT-S) credential conferred by the Association for Play Therapy.
To become a Registered Play Therapist-Supervisor, applicants must have earned a traditional master’s or higher mental health degree from an institution of higher education, clocked 150 hours of play therapy training, achieved five years and 5,000 hours of post-master’s clinical experience, plus 500 supervised and 500 additional hours of play therapy experience, and be licensed or certified by their state boards of practice.
APT is a national professional society formed in 1982.
