Jack Ready Imagination Park gets $7,500 gift from SESLOC members and staff

The Atascadero Kiwanis Club recently donated $36,700 to the Boys and Girls Club of northern San Luis Obispo County. This marks the third payment — now totaling more than $100,000 — to the organization that provides after-school and summer programs for children. The Kiwanis donation is being matched by must!charities. Funds were earned from the Kiwanis Mayors’ Winemaker Dinners over the past three years. Kiwanis President Dennis Schmidt, left, is pictured with Kate Morgans, executive director of Boys and Girls Club of North County. Courtesy photo