Jack Ready Imagination Park gets $7,500 gift from SESLOC members and staff

San Luis Obispo
SESLOC Federal Credit Union members and staff recently raised $7,500 to help fund the Jack Ready Imagination Park, a universally accessible park for all children being built in Nipomo.
During SESLOC’s annual monthlong campaign, members and staff were encouraged to donate to the park, which is being built by Jack’s Helping Hand, a local nonprofit that provides assistance to children with disabilities, illnesses or severe injuries. Over the past three years, the SESLOC campaign has raised $20,480 for the park.
Recent SESLOC volunteer efforts have benefited a variety of local charities, including the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo, United Way, local schools and the YMCA among others.
For more information on Jack Ready Imagination Park, visit jackshelpinghand.org.
San Luis Obispo County
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation has awarded a $2,500 grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County. Funding goes toward providing kids-in-need with quality mentoring relationships.
Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians said, “Giving back to the community has always been a tradition of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. Our elders taught us that a distinguishing characteristic of the Chumash people was our spirit of generosity. Today, the tribe continues with the Chumash tradition of giving.”
The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County announced the addition of board member Linda Somers Smith, a partner with the law firm of Adamski Moroski Madden Cumberland and Green (AMMCG). Somers Smith has a diverse legal background, which will offer value to The Community Foundation Board discussions.
In April 2011, Somers Smith was honored as one of the “Top 50 Women in Business” in the Tri-County area by the Pacific Coast Business Times. In her spare time, Somers Smith is an accomplished runner, representing the United States in numerous international events, including in the marathon at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.
