6,000 pounds of trash picked up at local beaches, lakes during Coastal Cleanup Day

SLO County
About 1,370 local volunteers turned out in force to help clean up San Luis Obispo County beaches during the 33rd California Coastal Cleanup Day.
They picked up trash at 30 sites across the county during the three-hour morning event in September. Cleanups took place primarily at coastal locations, from San Simeon Cove to Oceano Dunes, but also included Oso Flaco, Lopez and Santa Margarita lakes. The annual event, hosted by ECOSLO for the past 13 years, is part of the International Coastal Cleanup organized by the Ocean Conservancy.
About 4,994 pounds of trash and an additional 1,450 pounds of recyclable materials were picked up. Some of more unusual items found this year include a TV at Pirate’s Cove, dinosaur and soldier toys at San Simeon Cove, and a chainsaw at Morro Strand.
Nipomo
The Nipomo Women’s Club has awarded $1,000 scholarships to six recent graduates of Nipomo secondary schools.
This year’s recipients were Genesis Avila, Emily Barry, Jacqueline Duerksen and Alycia Rasmussen of Nipomo High School, and Megan Garcia and Telsa Nelson of Central Coast New Tech High School.
The Nipomo Women’s Club presents several scholarships each year to college-bound seniors at these schools.
