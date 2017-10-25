Becky Jorgeson, president of Hope’s Village. Hope’s Village brings portable showers to San Luis Obispo’s homeless population.
Becky Jorgeson, president of Hope’s Village. Hope’s Village brings portable showers to San Luis Obispo’s homeless population. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Becky Jorgeson, president of Hope’s Village. Hope’s Village brings portable showers to San Luis Obispo’s homeless population. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Community

Nonprofit brings portable showers to SLO’s homeless. It just got a $25,000 boost

By Tribune staff

goodnews@thetribunenews.com

October 25, 2017 4:48 PM

San Luis Obispo

Dignity Health French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo contributed $25,000 to Hope’s Village of SLO, which recently began its Showers of Hope program for homeless people who have no other access to bathing.

The program operates with a use permit from San Luis Obispo County and at a church in San Luis Obispo.

Read More

Showers of Hope_1026
From left, Dr. Gene Keller, Alan Iftiniuk, Becky Jorgenson and Julia Fogelson celebrate Dignity Health’s $25,000 donation to the Showers of Hope program.
Courtesy photo

Morro Bay

On Sept. 15, KEBF Morro Bay/97.3 The Rock added a new signal at 107.9 FM in Paso Robles, covering San Miguel, Atascadero and Templeton.

97.3/107.9 has also added emergency preparedness programming featuring local police and fire officials, as well as on-air talent from Cuesta broadcasting classes.

“Our hyper-local commitment to the community continues,” said Hal Abrams, The Rock’s president and founder. “We will still offer grassroots radio with a new emphasis on student learning.”

Related stories from The Tribune

A full lineup of programming is available at CentralCaliforniaRadio.org.

Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made

View More Video