Nonprofit brings portable showers to SLO’s homeless. It just got a $25,000 boost

San Luis Obispo

Dignity Health French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo contributed $25,000 to Hope’s Village of SLO, which recently began its Showers of Hope program for homeless people who have no other access to bathing.

The program operates with a use permit from San Luis Obispo County and at a church in San Luis Obispo.

From left, Dr. Gene Keller, Alan Iftiniuk, Becky Jorgenson and Julia Fogelson celebrate Dignity Health’s $25,000 donation to the Showers of Hope program. Courtesy photo

Morro Bay

On Sept. 15, KEBF Morro Bay/97.3 The Rock added a new signal at 107.9 FM in Paso Robles, covering San Miguel, Atascadero and Templeton.

97.3/107.9 has also added emergency preparedness programming featuring local police and fire officials, as well as on-air talent from Cuesta broadcasting classes.

“Our hyper-local commitment to the community continues,” said Hal Abrams, The Rock’s president and founder. “We will still offer grassroots radio with a new emphasis on student learning.”

A full lineup of programming is available at CentralCaliforniaRadio.org.