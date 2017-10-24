Gala raises $373,000 for French Hospital in SLO

San Luis Obispo
The French Hospital Medical Center Foundation announced that the 12th annual Celebration of Caring Gala raised more than $373,000 to support patient programs and services at FHMC, a nonprofit community hospital.
The themed event, “Haute Havana,” was held recently at the Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo. Since 2006, the annual Gala has raised more than $2,500,000 to support FHMC.
Event highlights included the presentation of the Louis Tedone, MD, Humanitarian Award to Noreen Martin, Martin Resorts board chairwoman, for her dedication to San Luis Obispo County through her leadership and philanthropic efforts.
SLO County
Janice Fong Wolf — retired director of grants and programs with The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County and director of health and prevention with the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) — was recently presented the Arlene Chandler Award.
The award was presented by the Community Counseling Center (CCC) at its fifth annual Lyceum, a celebration of leadership in mental health. Arlene Chandler (1923-2017), for whom the award is named, helped found and incorporate CCC as a nonprofit in 1968.
