From left are Leona Moylan, Fiona Stevens, Claire Haslett and Anika Velasquez, the four Los Osos Middle Schoolers who attended AAUW’s Tech Trek science camp this past summer.
From left are Leona Moylan, Fiona Stevens, Claire Haslett and Anika Velasquez, the four Los Osos Middle Schoolers who attended AAUW’s Tech Trek science camp this past summer. Courtesy photo
From left are Leona Moylan, Fiona Stevens, Claire Haslett and Anika Velasquez, the four Los Osos Middle Schoolers who attended AAUW’s Tech Trek science camp this past summer. Courtesy photo

Community

Morro Bay AAUW sends 4 Los Osos Middle School girls to Tech Trek camp at UCSB

By Tribune staff

goodnews@thetribunenews.com

October 19, 2017 11:04 AM

Morro Bay

The Morro Bay chapter of the American Association of University Women sent four students from Los Osos Middle School on a weeklong summertime immersion camp in science, technology, engineering and math at UC Santa Barbara.

Leona Moylan, Fiona Stevens, Claire Haslett and Anika Velasquez passed an extensive qualification process that included an application, essay and personal interview. The young scientists’ interests range from the search for a cure for type 1 diabetes to renewable energy sources and filtration systems to provide potable drinking water.

Tech Trek, a program supported by national, state and local branches of AAUW, is a science and math camp designed to develop interest, excitement and self-confidence in young women entering eighth grade. It’s AAUW Morro Bay’s principal educational outreach program and is supported in large part by the annual Morro Bay Garden Tour.

San Luis Obispo

Restorative Partners, a local organization that promotes a restorative justice approach to crime, received an $80,000 grant from the Hughes Charitable Foundation to launch a re-entry program for formerly incarcerated individuals being released into San Luis Obispo County.

“We are over the top with gratitude for Wayne Hughes’ generous, continuing support of our work and this opportunity to deepen our mission with the expansion of re-entry programs and services for those returning from state prison,” said Restorative Partners Executive Director Sister Theresa Harpin.

Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made 1:40

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made
What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain 2:39

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain
How to have a 'Safe and Sane' July Fourth — but still have fireworks 3:42

How to have a 'Safe and Sane' July Fourth — but still have fireworks

View More Video