Morro Bay AAUW sends 4 Los Osos Middle School girls to Tech Trek camp at UCSB

Morro Bay
The Morro Bay chapter of the American Association of University Women sent four students from Los Osos Middle School on a weeklong summertime immersion camp in science, technology, engineering and math at UC Santa Barbara.
Leona Moylan, Fiona Stevens, Claire Haslett and Anika Velasquez passed an extensive qualification process that included an application, essay and personal interview. The young scientists’ interests range from the search for a cure for type 1 diabetes to renewable energy sources and filtration systems to provide potable drinking water.
Tech Trek, a program supported by national, state and local branches of AAUW, is a science and math camp designed to develop interest, excitement and self-confidence in young women entering eighth grade. It’s AAUW Morro Bay’s principal educational outreach program and is supported in large part by the annual Morro Bay Garden Tour.
San Luis Obispo
Restorative Partners, a local organization that promotes a restorative justice approach to crime, received an $80,000 grant from the Hughes Charitable Foundation to launch a re-entry program for formerly incarcerated individuals being released into San Luis Obispo County.
“We are over the top with gratitude for Wayne Hughes’ generous, continuing support of our work and this opportunity to deepen our mission with the expansion of re-entry programs and services for those returning from state prison,” said Restorative Partners Executive Director Sister Theresa Harpin.
