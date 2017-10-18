Arroyo Grande hospital foundation receives $10,000 for Cancer Care Fund

Arroyo Grande
The Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation has received a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County in support of its Cancer Care Fund. The Cancer Care Fund provides cancer patients and survivors with their immediate basic needs as they undergo treatment or transition into recovery.
Saint Barnabas Thrift Shop recently made its monthly donation. For the month of August, the thrift shop donated $1,000 to the Child Development Resource Center.
Each month, Saint Barnabas Thrift Shop selects one of 12 nonprofit organizations to receive a donation. Previous recipients have included the Maxine Lewis Women’s Shelter, Hospice Partners of the Central Coast, Five Cities Meals on Wheels, Caring Callers, Captive Hearts and the Women’s Shelter Program Inc.
The thrift shop, at 114 Brisco Road in Arroyo Grande, is a nonprofit outreach ministry of Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church in Arroyo Grande and is staffed by volunteers.
San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon used her birthday potluck to raise funds for Womenade. At the celebration, partygoers donated $1,300, plus a gas card, diapers and wipes, to go toward helping someone in need in San Luis Obispo County. Calista Stewart’s Lemonade for Womenade stand at the event earned $93.
