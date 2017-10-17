SLO Museum of Art receives $12,000 for children’s classes and camps

SLO County
The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art recently received $10,000 from The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County Community Needs grant program and $2,000 from the Robert H. Janssen Youth & Youth Sports Fund. The funds will support a wide variety of children’s art education activities, including SLOMA’s after-school classes at the museum and at locations countywide, and its weeklong spring break and summer art camps.
“It is so important that we keep the visual arts a vital part of our children’s education,” said Beth Mott, youth education coordinator.
Never miss a local story.
▪ ▪ ▪
CASA of San Luis Obispo County has received a donation of $5,000 from Bank of the Sierra. The bank said its grant funding goal is to improve the quality of life for the community’s families, especially its children.
Court Appointed Special Advocates recruits, trains and supervises volunteer advocates for abused, neglected and abandoned children in San Luis Obispo County. CASA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For information on volunteer opportunities or to make a donation, call 805-541-6542 or visit www.slocasa.org.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902.
Comments