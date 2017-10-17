The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County presents SLO Museum of Art’s youth education staff with a check for $12,000. Shown from left are Olivia Dong, student aide; Beth Mott, youth education coordinator; Heidi McPherson, Community Foundation executive director; and Wendy R. Walter, registrar.
The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County presents SLO Museum of Art’s youth education staff with a check for $12,000. Shown from left are Olivia Dong, student aide; Beth Mott, youth education coordinator; Heidi McPherson, Community Foundation executive director; and Wendy R. Walter, registrar. Courtesy photo
SLO Museum of Art receives $12,000 for children’s classes and camps

By Tribune staff

October 17, 2017 02:22 PM

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art recently received $10,000 from The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County Community Needs grant program and $2,000 from the Robert H. Janssen Youth & Youth Sports Fund. The funds will support a wide variety of children’s art education activities, including SLOMA’s after-school classes at the museum and at locations countywide, and its weeklong spring break and summer art camps.

“It is so important that we keep the visual arts a vital part of our children’s education,” said Beth Mott, youth education coordinator.

CASA of San Luis Obispo County has received a donation of $5,000 from Bank of the Sierra. The bank said its grant funding goal is to improve the quality of life for the community’s families, especially its children.

Court Appointed Special Advocates recruits, trains and supervises volunteer advocates for abused, neglected and abandoned children in San Luis Obispo County. CASA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For information on volunteer opportunities or to make a donation, call 805-541-6542 or visit www.slocasa.org.

From left, Susan Graves, CASA grants and development coordinator; Teresa Tardiff, CASA executive director; Kelli Blackburn, Bank of the Sierra market president; and Charlie Fruit, Bank of the Sierra VP commercial loan officer celebrate the bank’s recent donation.
Mike Lemos, from Lemos Feed & Pet Supply, left, donated a pallet of dog and cat food to Meals That Connect to be distributed to homebound seniors whose only companions are their treasured pet. Many seniors live below the poverty level and are unable to buy food.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902.

