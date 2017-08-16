From left, Merial Buikema, YMCA Hawthorne Camp assistant director; Jennifer Kreps, YMCA director of Youth Development and Grant-Funded Programs; Heidi McPherson, CEO of The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County; Monica Grant, CEO for SLO County YMCA; and Hawthorne Trailblazer YMCA Summer Camp participants celebrate the recent grants to the YMCA.
From left, Merial Buikema, YMCA Hawthorne Camp assistant director; Jennifer Kreps, YMCA director of Youth Development and Grant-Funded Programs; Heidi McPherson, CEO of The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County; Monica Grant, CEO for SLO County YMCA; and Hawthorne Trailblazer YMCA Summer Camp participants celebrate the recent grants to the YMCA. Courtesy photo
From left, Merial Buikema, YMCA Hawthorne Camp assistant director; Jennifer Kreps, YMCA director of Youth Development and Grant-Funded Programs; Heidi McPherson, CEO of The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County; Monica Grant, CEO for SLO County YMCA; and Hawthorne Trailblazer YMCA Summer Camp participants celebrate the recent grants to the YMCA. Courtesy photo

Community

YMCA of SLO County receives $11,500 for afterschool sites, skate park

Tribune staff

goodnews@thetribunenews.com

August 16, 2017 3:20 PM

San Luis Obispo County

The San Luis Obispo County YMCA recently received two grants totaling $11,500 from The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County.

The grants include $9,000 to benefit the Y’s HEPA (Healthy Eating and Physical Activity) program, which promotes healthy eating and physical activity across the Y’s 10 afterschool sites, and $2,500 to support camps and operations of the South County Skate Park in Grover Beach.

Atascadero

Atascadero American Association of University Women has awarded $15,000 in college scholarships for the upcoming semester. The women who received these awards are all from the North County area and are continuing students at various colleges.

The recipients are Heather Wulff, Tenille Packer and Mattie Mabrouk of Atascadero; Belen Blanco, Mariah Higuera, Mary Lopez and Brenna Shatswell of Paso Robles; and Sylvia Nicovich of Santa Margarita.

San Luis Obispo

The Central Coast Chapter of the California Rare Fruit Growers (CRFG) has awarded San Luis Obispo High School senior Kalena Bonnier-Cirone a $500 scholarship.

Kalena has participated in the CRFG Apple Grafting Program, has an outstanding grade-point average and will attend Cornell University in New York in the fall.

Cirone scholarship_0817
San Luis Obispo High School agriculture teachers Jodi Evans, left, and Anna Bates, right, present the Central Coast Chapter of the California Rare Fruit Growers scholarship to senior Kalena Bonnier-Cirone.
Courtesy photo

Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com.

Monarch Dunes_0817 STANDALONE
Maurine Minnis, chair of the Monarch Dunes Memorial Golf Tournament, presents a check to Shelby McLean of Arroyo Grande Community Hospital. The fifth annual golf tournament held in July raised $28,050 for the hospital’s Oncology Fund and will be used for various oncology services within the community.
Courtesy photo

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain 2:39

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain
How to have a 'Safe and Sane' July Fourth — but still have fireworks 3:42

How to have a 'Safe and Sane' July Fourth — but still have fireworks
Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving 0:24

Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving

View More Video