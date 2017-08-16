YMCA of SLO County receives $11,500 for afterschool sites, skate park

San Luis Obispo County
The San Luis Obispo County YMCA recently received two grants totaling $11,500 from The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County.
The grants include $9,000 to benefit the Y’s HEPA (Healthy Eating and Physical Activity) program, which promotes healthy eating and physical activity across the Y’s 10 afterschool sites, and $2,500 to support camps and operations of the South County Skate Park in Grover Beach.
Atascadero
Atascadero American Association of University Women has awarded $15,000 in college scholarships for the upcoming semester. The women who received these awards are all from the North County area and are continuing students at various colleges.
The recipients are Heather Wulff, Tenille Packer and Mattie Mabrouk of Atascadero; Belen Blanco, Mariah Higuera, Mary Lopez and Brenna Shatswell of Paso Robles; and Sylvia Nicovich of Santa Margarita.
San Luis Obispo
The Central Coast Chapter of the California Rare Fruit Growers (CRFG) has awarded San Luis Obispo High School senior Kalena Bonnier-Cirone a $500 scholarship.
Kalena has participated in the CRFG Apple Grafting Program, has an outstanding grade-point average and will attend Cornell University in New York in the fall.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com.
Comments