Mothers for Peace representative Evy Justesen, left, with 2017 Mothers for Peace scholarship winner Andrea Fernandez of Arroyo Grande High School.
Mothers for Peace representative Evy Justesen, left, with 2017 Mothers for Peace scholarship winner Andrea Fernandez of Arroyo Grande High School. Courtesy photo
Mothers for Peace representative Evy Justesen, left, with 2017 Mothers for Peace scholarship winner Andrea Fernandez of Arroyo Grande High School. Courtesy photo

Community

A.G. High student receives $1,500 scholarship from SLO Mothers for Peace

Tribune staff

goodnews@thetribunenews.com

August 14, 2017 9:16 PM

San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace, a local group that focuses on environmental and social justice issues, has announced the recipient of its 2017 scholarship.

Arroyo Grande High School senior Andrea Fernandez has received the $1,500 scholarship. Mothers for Peace scholarship awards are based on a student’s commitment to environmental, peace and/or social justice issues, academic achievement and career goals that will make a significant positive impact on the physical or political environment.

Money for scholarships are raised through contributions. For more information, visit www.mothersforpeace.org.

▪  ▪  ▪ 

French Hospital Medical Center has announced that its San Luis Diagnostic Center offers the first and only Automated Breast Ultrasound services in San Luis Obispo County. ABUS is a test that can improve breast cancer detection in women with dense breast tissue by 55 percent over mammography.

Four out of 10 U.S. women have dense breast tissue, and women with high breast density are four to five times more likely to get breast cancer. ABUS makes it possible to detect cancer sooner in these women.

Call 805-595-1535 for more information.

Pismo Beach

Marisol at the Cliffs has donated $625 to Court Appointed Special Advocates of SLO County. The donation was generated from Marisol’s Karmic Pizza Thursday night fundraising. Marisol donates 50 cents of every drink ordered during Happy Hour on Thursdays and chose CASA as the beneficiary for money raised in the past three months.

For information on CASA or to make a donation, call 805-541-6542 or visit www.slocasa.org.

Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain 2:39

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain
How to have a 'Safe and Sane' July Fourth — but still have fireworks 3:42

How to have a 'Safe and Sane' July Fourth — but still have fireworks
Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving 0:24

Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving

View More Video