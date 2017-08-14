A.G. High student receives $1,500 scholarship from SLO Mothers for Peace

San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace, a local group that focuses on environmental and social justice issues, has announced the recipient of its 2017 scholarship.
Arroyo Grande High School senior Andrea Fernandez has received the $1,500 scholarship. Mothers for Peace scholarship awards are based on a student’s commitment to environmental, peace and/or social justice issues, academic achievement and career goals that will make a significant positive impact on the physical or political environment.
Money for scholarships are raised through contributions. For more information, visit www.mothersforpeace.org.
▪ ▪ ▪
French Hospital Medical Center has announced that its San Luis Diagnostic Center offers the first and only Automated Breast Ultrasound services in San Luis Obispo County. ABUS is a test that can improve breast cancer detection in women with dense breast tissue by 55 percent over mammography.
Four out of 10 U.S. women have dense breast tissue, and women with high breast density are four to five times more likely to get breast cancer. ABUS makes it possible to detect cancer sooner in these women.
Call 805-595-1535 for more information.
Pismo Beach
Marisol at the Cliffs has donated $625 to Court Appointed Special Advocates of SLO County. The donation was generated from Marisol’s Karmic Pizza Thursday night fundraising. Marisol donates 50 cents of every drink ordered during Happy Hour on Thursdays and chose CASA as the beneficiary for money raised in the past three months.
For information on CASA or to make a donation, call 805-541-6542 or visit www.slocasa.org.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com.
Comments