Wellness Kitchen teaching kids about cooking and nutrition with help of grant

Templeton
The Wellness Kitchen and Resource Center received a $1,000 grant from the Janssen Youth and Youth Sports Fund through The Community Foundation SLO County. The funds will support a new Wellness Kitchen educational nutrition program: Healthy Food-Healthy Kids.
Teens participating in the Healthy Food-Healthy Kids program will receive hands-on learning in culinary skills, safe food and equipment handling, nutritious snack and meal planning, and best shopping practices — leading to creating healthy alternatives to fast foods.
For information on the food programs, classes and other support, visit www.thewkrc.org, call 805-434-1800, or stop in at 1255 Las Tablas Road in Templeton.
Grover Beach
The Grover Beach Community Library recently completed another successful Summer Reading Program with 17 youngsters having read a total of 133 books. Those who read six books in six weeks were rewarded with a gift certificate from In-N-Out Burger. The youngest reader was 5 years old and the oldest was 15. A 7-year-old girl read 18 books — the most of any reader.
Barbara Nicolls, library volunteer and coordinator of the program said, “Since the beginning of this program in 2010, this summer was the most successful we have ever had. We are so proud of our readers!”
