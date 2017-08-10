SLO County public libraries receive $25,000 donation

Cambria
The SLO County Public Libraries has received a $25,000 gift from the Friends of the Cambria Library. This gift has allowed the library to purchase hundreds of additional titles for its Overdrive downloadable collections, including ebooks and audiobooks for adults, teens, and children.
Using funds raised through book sales and other events, Friends of the Library groups traditionally support individual community libraries by sponsoring programming and purchasing materials. But this gift from the Friends of the Cambria Library will benefit library users throughout the county.
San Luis Obispo County
The Swift Action Fund at The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County made a donation of $1,500 to One Cool Earth’s Earth Genius Program.
The organization’s Earth Genius Program builds, teaches in and sustains school gardens throughout San Luis Obispo County. By creating school gardens in our community, children receive hands-on outdoor experiences and healthier eating habits.
The program operates at 18 schools in Oceano, Arroyo Grande, Cambria, Shandon, Atascadero and Paso Robles, reaching more than 8,000 students annually. One Cool Earth hopes to have programs at all 43 local public elementary schools by 2020.
For more information, visit http://www.onecoolearth.org.
