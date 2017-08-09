More than 60 SLO County nonprofits share $600,000 in Community Foundation grants

San Luis Obispo
The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County has awarded $600,000 in grants to more than 60 local nonprofits. The grants will benefit programs providing services in the areas of arts and culture, health and human services, homelessness, environment, early literacy, youth and youth sports, LGBTQIA advancement, and issues facing women and girls.
“We are proud to continue to support local nonprofit organizations and the work they do for our county,” said Heidi McPherson, CEO of The Community Foundation.
For the complete list of 2017 grantees or more information on The Community Foundation’s grants program, visit www.cfsloco.org or contact Len Smolburd at 805-543-2323.
Juvenile Court Judge Linda Hurst recently swore in eight new CASA volunteer advocates and mentors who will be assigned to an abused, neglected or abandoned child or sibling group or to a young adult leaving foster care in San Luis Obispo County. CASA provided the new volunteers with 30 hours of initial training; each volunteer completed a thorough screening and background check.
For information on volunteer opportunities or to make a donation, call 805-541-6542 or visit www.slocasa.org.
