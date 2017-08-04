SLO County 14-year-old to compete in her fifth MMA fight

San Luis Obispo County
Trista Loftus, 14, has competed in her fourth MMA fight for the United States Fight League (USFL). Her record is 3/1. Her last fight was against a 16-year-old from the Czech Republic. Trista won by arm bar in the first round at 1 minute, 28 seconds.
She also fought July 22 in Sacramento at the Panda Cup, facing a girl who was the state and national champion in wrestling.
Trista fights out of the Pit North and has been training in MMA for nine years. She also has earned her junior black belt.
Her next fight is set for Aug. 5 in Riverside.
San Luis Obispo
Union Pacific Railroad Foundation awarded a grant of $10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County in support of the agency’s youth mentoring programs.
Anna Boyd-Bucy, executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters, said: “The funds from Union Pacific will help ensure that enrolled children grow up to be better educated, wealthier and have stronger relationships with their spouses, children, and friends. We are honored by their support and belief in our mission.”
For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters, call 805-781-3226, or visit www.slobigs.org.
