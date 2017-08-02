Saint Barnabas Thrift Shop volunteers Pam DeTilla, left, and Paul DeTilla, right, present a $1,185 check to Kathy Goering, treasurer for Five Cities Christian Women.
Saint Barnabas Thrift Shop volunteers Pam DeTilla, left, and Paul DeTilla, right, present a $1,185 check to Kathy Goering, treasurer for Five Cities Christian Women. Courtesy photo
Saint Barnabas Thrift Shop volunteers Pam DeTilla, left, and Paul DeTilla, right, present a $1,185 check to Kathy Goering, treasurer for Five Cities Christian Women. Courtesy photo

Community

St. Barnabas Thrift Shop raises over $1,000 for Five Cities Christian Women

Tribune staff

goodnews@thetribunenews.com

August 02, 2017 5:50 PM

Arroyo Grande

Saint Barnabas Thrift Shop recently raised $1,185 for Five Cities Christian Women. Thrift shop volunteers Pam DeTilla and Paul DeTilla presented a check to Kathy Goering, who is treasurer for Five Cities Christian Women.

The Thrift Shop is at 114 Brisco Road in Arroyo Grande. For more information, call the thrift store at 805-489-0199.

San Luis Obispo

The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County has awarded $10,000 in capacity building grants to five local nonprofit organizations.

The goal of the BUILD (building unity, infrastructure, leadership and development) Grant Program is to provide funding for small agencies with a budget of less than $300,000. Alliance for Pharmaceutical Access Inc., Casa Solana Inc., Feline Network of the Central Coast, San Luis Obispo Legal Assistance Foundation and Trinity Presbyterian Church each received funding.

Last year, The Community Foundation awarded more than $2 million in grants and scholarships, with more than 80 percent of grant funding remaining in San Luis Obispo County.

For more information on The Community Foundation’s grants program, visit www.cfsloco.org.

Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain 2:39

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain
How to have a 'Safe and Sane' July Fourth — but still have fireworks 3:42

How to have a 'Safe and Sane' July Fourth — but still have fireworks
Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving 0:24

Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving

View More Video