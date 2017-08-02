St. Barnabas Thrift Shop raises over $1,000 for Five Cities Christian Women

Arroyo Grande
Saint Barnabas Thrift Shop recently raised $1,185 for Five Cities Christian Women. Thrift shop volunteers Pam DeTilla and Paul DeTilla presented a check to Kathy Goering, who is treasurer for Five Cities Christian Women.
The Thrift Shop is at 114 Brisco Road in Arroyo Grande. For more information, call the thrift store at 805-489-0199.
San Luis Obispo
The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County has awarded $10,000 in capacity building grants to five local nonprofit organizations.
The goal of the BUILD (building unity, infrastructure, leadership and development) Grant Program is to provide funding for small agencies with a budget of less than $300,000. Alliance for Pharmaceutical Access Inc., Casa Solana Inc., Feline Network of the Central Coast, San Luis Obispo Legal Assistance Foundation and Trinity Presbyterian Church each received funding.
Last year, The Community Foundation awarded more than $2 million in grants and scholarships, with more than 80 percent of grant funding remaining in San Luis Obispo County.
For more information on The Community Foundation’s grants program, visit www.cfsloco.org.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com.
Comments