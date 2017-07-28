Avila Beach Community Foundation donates to Cancer Well-Fit Program

From left, Cancer Well-Fit participant Jim Long, Cancer Well-Fit Director Jan Secord, Avila Bay Club assistant manager Travis Hawley, Foundation trustees Lucinda Borchard, Cyndy Lakowske, Saul Goldberg, Mike Ginn and Gary Maier, and Avila Beach Community Foundation Executive Director Rick Cohen celebrate the presentation of a check for $4,000 to the Cancer Well-Fit Program. Courtesy photo