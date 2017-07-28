Avila Beach Community Foundation donates to Cancer Well-Fit Program

Avila Beach
The Avila Beach Community Foundation presented a check for $4,000 to representatives of the Cancer Well-Fit Program at a recent event. The matching grant was used to help cover staffing and administrative costs associated with the specialized Cancer Well-Fit exercise training and wellness program.
According to executive director Rick Cohen, “The foundation is pleased to support the Cancer Well-Fit Program that is hosted by the Avila Bay Club. The free 10-week program is designed to help first-year cancer survivors achieve a strong recovery through a combination of personalized strength and endurance training, coupled with stress reduction techniques.”
The foundation awarded grants totaling $54,200 to 11 organizations for the 2017 calendar year. The 2018 grant period is open and organizations that have a program or project idea that will enhance the quality of life in Avila Beach are encouraged to apply. For more information, visit www.avilabeachfoundation.org.
San Luis Obispo
French Hospital Medical Center has been recognized as a Regional Clinical Program for its capacity to deliver high-quality care to people diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, a debilitating disease of the lungs that can lead to heart failure. The Pulmonary Hypertension Association granted this new accreditation status to only three facilities in the nation.
