Cal Poly Floral Design Team ranks second in the nation

Cal Poly
The Cal Poly Floral Design Team ranked second in the nation at the American Institute of Floral Designer’s 2017 Student Floral Design Competition in Seattle this month.
Senior Dawn Mones, an agricultural and environmental plant sciences major from Kapaa, Hawaii, won high honors at the event with the overall highest student score for the competition. Mones placed first in the wedding bouquet category and second in the fashion flowers and people’s choice categories.
Alumna Sara Do placed fifth in the fashion flowers competition and sixth in the wedding bouquet category. Do, from San Gabriel, graduated from Cal Poly in spring 2017 with a degree in agriculture and environmental plant sciences.
Kristen Cotter, a senior agricultural and environmental plant sciences major from Palos Verdes Estates, placed sixth in the wedding bouquet category.
The three-member team was led by Cal Poly lecturer Melinda Lynch and alumna Katie Noonan.
The student AIFD maintains chapters at 15 colleges and universities in the United States and Canada.
