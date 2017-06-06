Morro Bay swimmer competes with the nation’s best at championship in Riverside

Morro Bay
Morro Bay resident and Cambria Rotarian James Zuur, swimming for Tamalpais Aquatic Masters, recently competed in the 2017 U.S. National Masters Spring National Championship in Riverside.
Zuur returned with two gold medals in the 75-80 age group in mixed freestyle and medley relays, and individually won a silver medal in the breast stroke.
Competing in the event were master swimmers from all over the U.S., including 20 Olympians, among them gold medalists Nathan Adrian and Ryan Lochte.
Oceano
The Oceano/Five Cities Elks Lodge No. 2504 recently awarded more than $10,000 in scholarships to seniors from South County high schools at a dinner held in their honor.
Emily Barry, Luke Wilenius, Travis Cote and Lauren Midyett received Teenager of the Year scholarships; Hannah Hochderffer received the Past Exalted Ruler Scholarship; and Jules Vasquez received the Ladies of the Elks Scholarship.
Also recognized was Selsabeel Elghandour, who is the Elks National Foundation State Finalist scholarship recipient.
SLO County
Arroyo Grande Community Hospital (AGCH) and French Hospital Medical Center (FHMC) were recently honored for the second time with Environmental Excellence Awards from Practice Greenhealth.
AGCH received the 2017 Greenhealth Partner for Change Award, and FHMC received the 2017 Partner Recognition Award.
The awards recognize health care facilities that continuously improve and expand programs to eliminate mercury, reduce and recycle waste, and source products sustainably, to name a few.
