May 30, 2017 1:54 PM

Good News for must! charities, Corey Lundeen and Frances Osran

San Luis Obispo

The Kennedy Club Fitness facilities in Paso Robles and Atascadero recently offered a series of classes that encouraged members to sweat to raise funds for must! charities. A total of $700 was raised and presented to Becky Gray, executive director of must! charities.

The organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life in the North County by working in collaboration with other nonprofits to empower them to “make strategic, sustainable change.”

Arroyo Grande

Arroyo Grande High School junior Corey Lundeen has been living in Barcelona and training with Kaptiva Sports Academy (KSA). He recently participated with his team in the MIC-Mediterranean International Cup, an international youth soccer tournament in La Costa Brava, Spain. There were more than 280 teams participating from 42 different countries.

Corey, who plays as a central midfielder on the KSA Juvenile U18 team, played seven matches during the week and played three games in the final to beat the Racing Sarria (Spain) to win the B-Cup.

He will be returning to Arroyo Grande in June to compete with the local Condors team.

Templeton

The El Paso de Robles Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has announced that Templeton High School senior Frances Osran is the state winner of the DAR Good Citizen Award.

The annual award recognizes students who “possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.”

Frances was chosen from 80 participating California DAR chapters, with a total of 423 entries that were judged.

